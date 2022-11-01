A Mass of Christian Burial for Harold A. Schneider, 74, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rogers with the Rev. Ranjun Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rogers.
Mr. Schneider died Saturday, Oct. 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 3, 1948, in Rosebud to Otto and Laura Hoelscher Schneider. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1966. He served in the Army. He married Linda Skrabanek on Oct. 7, 1968. He moved to Rogers 42 years ago. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Rosebud and Temple for 42 years. He also raised cattle and baled hay for the public. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Rogers; two sons, Craig Schneider of Rogers and David Schneider of Kellar; a daughter, Melissa Royal of Pleasanton; six grandchildren; three brothers, Daniel Schneider of Gatesville, Charles Schneider of Cyclone and George Schneider of Heidenheimer; and four sisters Arlene Wilde and Mary Helen Schugit, both of Temple, Margaret Mikeska of Cyclone and Carol Moore of Cameron.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.