Services for Bobby Donald Bridges, 92, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Joel Shumate, the Rev. Ridge Adams and the Rev. Roy Parker officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Bridges died Monday, June 1, at a local care center.
He was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Goose Creek to R.B. and Elsie Bridges. He attended public schools in Temple. He served in the Air Force, and later owned and operated Bridges Grocery in Temple. He married Edna Penny on Oct. 8, 1944.
He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Donald Bridges, and grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Linda Jeanette Sandefur of Temple; a son, Russell Brian Bridges of Austin; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Bridges Scholarship Fund at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St., Temple, TX 76502, or to the Bridges-Penny Scholarship at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, UMHB Box 8428, Belton, TX 76513, or to any charity.