Services for Evelyn Jane Wall, 77, of Holland will be private.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 70F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 5:25 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Evelyn Jane Wall, 77, of Holland will be private.
Mrs. Wall died Thursday, Dec. 8, at her residence.
She was born April 11, 1945, in Mansura, La., to Wilston and Agnes Gaspard Lemoine. She had been a resident of Holland since 1973. She grew up in Temple and attended Temple schools. She worked at Bartlett ISD for many years until her retirement 12 years ago. She married Marvin Dale Wall in Temple 55 years ago. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Holland; three daughters, Geneva Barron of Temple, Tina Mcgehee of Irving and Deeann Collmer of Marysville, Calif.; two sons, Tommy Dale Wall of Belton and Kevin Wall of Redding, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.