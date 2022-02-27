BURNET — Services for Clara Jane Allison will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jenkins Funeral Home in Burnet.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Mrs. Allison died Saturday, Feb. 26.
She was born April 7, 1941, in Rogers to Eugene and Lorene Green Reed. She married James in 1960. She worked for the federal government.
Survivors include her husband; a brother, Don; two sisters, Joyce and Sue; two sons, Craig and Kevin; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association, the Alzheimer’s Association, or Altus Hospice.