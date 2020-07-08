Private services for Albert Conner, 51, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Conner died Thursday, July 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 25, 1969, in Wilmington, Del., to John Jr. and Bonnie Lynch Conner.
Survivors include a daughter, Amber Conner; and three brothers, John Conner III, Benson Dill III and Benjamin Conner; his mother; and his stepfather, Benson Dill Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local animal shelter.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.