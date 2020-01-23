Richard Lewis
Funeral services for Richard Lewis, 82, of Temple will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church with Dr. Tom Robbins officiating. Pallbearers will be Hal Dunn, Andy Sneed, Darrell Dragoo, Mac McClellan, Jay Lawson and Mark Solarski. Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park with Navy Honors. Mr. Lewis died Thursday in a Temple Living Center.
Richard was born in Temple May 8, 1937, to Looney Lewis and Frances Malusky Lewis. He lived in Temple all of his life. He graduated from Temple High School in 1955. He served in the Navy from 1955 to 1959. He married Betty Donahue June 6, 1964. He worked in the Engineering Department of the VA Hospital for twenty-eight years. He retired in 1992. He was owner of Richard Lewis Heating and Air and retired from that in 2017. He was also the owner of the Point Liquor Stores. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Temple, Temple Elks Lodge #138, VFW Post 1820 and the Temple Drove #139.
Richard made many friends in the area. He enjoyed seeing each and every one and helped them whenever he could. While working at the Veteran’s Hospital he began his air conditioning business out of his garage. He would work the midnight to eight AM shift at the VA and then work at his business. He purchased The Point Package Store in Morgan’s Point in 1989 and never looked back. He worked up until the day he entered the hospital.
Survivors include his wife Betty Lewis of Temple, one son Richard Lee Lewis of Temple, two daughters Marilyn Havranek of Davilla and Lori Oliphint of Temple; sister Mary Laney of Oklahoma and four grandchildren, Leanne Havranek, Samuel Ethan Overstreet, Rachel Havranek and Michael Lewis. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Clarence (Cotton), Lonnie, Jim and a sister, Grace Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, we request that memorials be made to VFW#1820, Temple Elks #138 or to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary