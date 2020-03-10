Services for Michael Angel Vargas, 60, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Francisco officiating.
Mr. Vargas died Saturday, March 7.
He was born July 25, 1959, in Temple to Mary R. and Joe R. Vargas Sr. He graduated from Temple High School. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Norman Vargas; two children, Amanda Acosta and Michael Acosta; his father; a brother, Joe R. Vargas Jr.; a sister, Belinda A. Vargas; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.