Services for Patsy Ruth Tomastik, 84, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Tomastik died Friday, Sept. 11, at a local hospital.
She was born June 18, 1936, in Temple to Tom and Ila Tyler. She graduated from the Scott & White School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at several nursing homes. She retired from nursing at age 80 after 53 years of service. She was the owner/operator of Little River Dragway for many years and retired from that position in 1990. She was a member and youth leader of SPJST Lodge No. 177 in Academy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Tomastik; and a son, Clifford Lee Tomastik.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Joe Tomastik of Kilgore; a sister, Barbara Tyler of Odessa; two brothers, Tom Tyler of Odessa and Leroy “Dude” Tyler of Belton; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.