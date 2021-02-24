Henry Castillo
Henry Castillo, 81 of Temple passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, February 27, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple, 707 S. 6th St, Temple, TX. Visitation will be held 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 26, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, 500 West Barton Ave, Temple, TX. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm following the visitation.
Mr. Castillo was born in Temple, TX on September 18, 1939 to Ernesto Castillo, Sr and Felipa Hernandez Castillo. He graduated from Temple High School in 1958. After graduation Henry attended North Texas State University from 1958 – 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in English Education and Latin Social Studies. After graduating from NTSU he joined the U.S. Air Force from 1962 – 1965 as 1st Lieutenant over Airman Assignments. Henry taught English and Latin to ninth and twelfth graders in the Fort Worth Public Schools from 1965 – 1971. He was also employed at Dallas Community Action as the Project Director of Public Services Careers from 1971 – 1973. From 1973 – 1976 he worked for Planned Parenthood Association of Northeast Texas as Assistant Executive Director Field Operations. He was a DJ for a local Spanish station with his broadcast on Sunday mornings. His family would always tune in to hear their favorite DJ. He continued his love for Mexican Music or Tejano Music by being the sole operator of Emiliano’s on what is now called MLK Drive. He was an English Professor for Temple College from 1976 – 2013. He helped many students at Temple College as an advisor, mentor, and friend. Henry retired after 37 years of teaching at Temple College.
He was a member of many organizations: North Central TX Council of Governments; Texas State Teachers Association; Yell Leader at North Texas State University; Corresponding Secretary of Kappa Alpha-NTSU; Junior Class President-NTSU; West Dorm Associates, Treasurer-NTSU; Young Democrats-NTSU; Arnold Air Society-NTSU; National Education Association; National American College Education Fund, Inc-Charter Member; NAACP; Mariachi Project-ESAA Advisory Board-1975; Image of Dallas Board of Directors 1971-1976; Operation Enrichment, Inc.-Chairman 1973-1975; League for Educational Advancement in Dallas Board of Directors 1972-1973; LULAC – Temple Chapter; University of Texas Longhorn Foundation. While at Temple College he served as Faculty Council President for several years. He created Association of Mexican American Students (AMAS) organization and served as sponsor for many years. He also served on Temple College Athletic Committee and co-sponsored Rodeo Club.
Henry loved being outdoors whether attending sports activities or working in his garden. His love of gardening came from his stepmother. It was like a competition between them both to see who had the better garden (roses)! He played rugby in Austin at Zilker Park in the mid 80’s for several years. He attended many University of Texas Longhorn sports. Especially football, basketball, and baseball. As a season ticket holder for football, he would also get the Cotton Bowl ticket regardless of who was playing. He knew numerous school songs from other universities, and he would sing along. Wherever the Longhorns were playing in football playoffs, he would be there. He made many friends at these games as he loved people. When attending the games, he would stop to shake hands and tell police officers directing traffic “Thank you for all you do”. He loved the holidays! Always enjoyed having family over to celebrate birthdays, Easter, and Christmas. He loved Family reunion gatherings. He would do anything to help someone in distress. He had a big heart and was very loving. He was known for his quick wit, charm, and generosity.
He will be missed! He was the best!
He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Castillo, Sr, mother Felipa Hernandez Castillo, stepmother Juana Lopez Castillo. Brothers Joe Castillo, Jimmy Castillo, Jesse Castillo and Ernest Castillo, Jr. Sisters Rosa Reyna and Rosa C. Lucero. He is survived by his brother Edward Castillo (wife Lilia) of Seguin and Sister Janie Castillo of Temple as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Henry Castillo Scholarship at Temple College Foundation. Checks can be mailed to Temple College Foundation or you can donate online at: https://foundation.templejc.edu/donations/ (Scroll to Henry Castillo Scholarship and click DONATE.)
Special Thank You to Baylor Scott and White Staff and Continuing Care Center. Senior Care of Marlandwood East and ElmCroft of Cottonwood Assisted Living. Also, to Temple College staff and especially Susan Guzman-Trevino.
