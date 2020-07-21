CAMERON — Services for Mary Sheeley, 76, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Sheeley died Friday, July 17, at an Austin medical center.
She was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Cameron. She married Herbert Sheeley. She worked in customer service.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Delinda Gail Nichols.
Survivors include a daughter, Virginia Sheeley of Cameron; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.