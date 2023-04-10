Private family services for Davey Allen Houston, 77, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Houston died Sunday, April 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Temple to Walter Wesley and Gladys Odell Andrews Houston. He attended school in Little-River Academy. He received an accounting degree from the University of Texas. He worked for Ham & McCreight Plumbing Ssupply for 45 years. He married Wanda Brown Schiller on March 9, 1973, in Temple,
He was preceded in death by his wife and by a stepson, Lee Schiller.
Survivors include a stepdaughter, Sharon Rostovich; a sister, Dorothy Shepherd; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.