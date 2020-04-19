CAMERON — Services for Mavis Hairston, 96, of Cameron will be private.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Hairston died Friday, April 17, at a Cameron nursing facility.
She was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Milam County to John W. and Carrie Lee Finch Beale. She married A.B. Hairston. She was a homemaker. She worked for Royal Seating in Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1996.
Survivors include a son, John Hairston; three daughters, Viva Mcgregor, Judy Simpkins and Nora “Kathy” Winkler; two brothers, Leon Beale and John Beale; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.