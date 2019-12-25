BELTON — Services for Walter “Tommy” Thomas Berry, 86, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Berry died Thursday, Dec. 19.
He was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Salado to Walter and Annie Mae Anderson Berry. He was a rancher.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Cagle Berry; a son, Tommy Wayne Berry; a daughter, Glenda Ruth Berry; four stepdaughters, Sarah Harrell, Teresa Pullen, Sheila Perkins and Fawn Lowe; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.