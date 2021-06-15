BELTON — Services for Donald E. McElhiney, 81, of Gatesville will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Mr. McElhiney died Friday, June 11, at his residence.
He was born April 26, 1940, in Moberly, Mo., to Henry and Vida McElhiney. He graduated from Centralia High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Sandy Andrews on Nov. 28, 1981, in Lyons, Kan. He was a heavy machine operator, commercial truck driver and an ordained minister in the International Full Gospel Fellowship.
He was preceded in death by a daughter; and a son, Gale Franklin Bruner.
Survivors include his wife of Gatesville; five sons, Donald Eugene McElhiney of Idaho, Daniel Edwin of Shelbina, Mo., Deral Eric McElhiney of Raymore, Mo., Scott Reddig of Great Bend, Kan., and Stacy Reddig of Moore, Okla.; a daughter, Dana Elaine Garcia of Harlingen; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.