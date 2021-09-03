BELTON — No services are planned for Sharon Moore, 68, of Temple.
Ms. Moore died Sunday, Aug. 29, at her residence.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
She was born Jan. 12, 1953, in Temple to Anne and Thomas A. Moore. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton in 1978 with a nursing degree. She earned her master’s degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in 1992 and a doctorate from the University of Alabama in 2010. She worked as a nurse practitioner at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple and the Temple VA hospital. She was a charter member of the Heart of Texas Nurse Practitioners as well as a member of Texas Nurse Practitioners and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a speaker at VA nurse practitioners conferences and chairman of the VA conference. Sharon was a member and elder for the First Christian Church in Belton, holding several positions on the church board including chairman. She also sang in the church choid.
Survivors include a niece and three nephews.
Memorial may be made to First Christian Church of Belton, or any charity or animal rescue/shelter.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.