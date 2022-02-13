CAMERON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles F. Hundle, 81, of Cameron will be 10:30 Tuesday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Entombment will be in St. Monica Mausoleum.
Mr. Hundle died Thursday, Feb. 10, at his residence.
He was born May 27, 1940, in Buckholts to Charlie and Olga Libby Janes Hundle. He married Jeanette Jansky on July 2, 1960. He worked for Citizens National Bank and then Classic Bank, both in Cameron, retiring as vice president/loan officer. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two sons, Melvin Hundle and Brian Hundle, both of Cameron; two daughters, Brenda Hundle and Donna Kimbrel, both of Cameron; three sisters, Evelyn Orsag of Harker Heights, Irene Wasserman of Temple and Dorothy Ezzell of Perryton; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church, followed by a rosary at 10 a.m. and the funeral mass.