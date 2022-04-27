Regina Kay McQueen
Funeral services for Regina Kay McQueen of Temple, TX will be Saturday, April 30th, 10 AM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, TX followed by a burial at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple. Reverend Quintin Gibson will be officiating. Visitation will precede on Friday, April 29th, 5-7 PM at Scanio-Harper.
Regina ascended peacefully on April 23, 2022, following a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s.
We celebrate Regina’s life serving others, greeting every day with joy and boundless energy. From her duties as a Coach’s wife, raising her children, and teaching at Temple High School, Regina touched countless lives. She relished in the small things, dusting her knick knacks, dancing with grandchildren, and setting a perfect table. Her flower choice was the daisy; being as bright, pure, unassuming and filled with promise as she always was.
Regina is survived by her husband, Coach Bob McQueen; her children: Mark McQueen and his wife, Katherine of Houston, TX; Scott McQueen and his wife, Pamela of Bisbee, AZ; Kyle McQueen and his wife, Marlena of Belton, TX; and Amanda McQueen of Temple, TX. Her precious grandchildren are Conner McQueen & Kristin Griffin (spouse, Jacob Griffin); Kasey Negron (spouse, Shawn Negron) & Jacob McQueen; Rebecca Freeman (spouse, Brad Freeman) & Matthew McQueen; and Lucy & Elijah McQueen. She leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Atlas, Odin, & Titus Negron, and Max & Hayes Freeman. Regina is also survived by a sister, Maxine Emmert of Oklahoma City, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Harold Felix. Not to be forgotten, she leaves her puppy, Savannah, to take care of Bob in her absence.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful ladies at Mercy House who have helped care for Regina the past year, as well as the staff of Amedisys and Tender Mercies.
