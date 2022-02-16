Leonard W. Hargrove
Leonard W. Hargrove, age 89, died February 12, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born on March 9, 1932, near Temple, eleventh of thirteen children of J.H. and Roxie Hargrove. He spent his early years in Oscar and Heidenheimer on their family farm. He graduated from Academy High School in 1950, where he was a star athlete in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He married Anna Sue Barnes from Taylors Valley on July 19, 1951. In their early years of marriage, he was in the National Guard for two years and played semi-pro baseball in the Cen-Tex Baseball League for four years. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for about 35 years, retiring as a supervisor. He and wife Anna Sue lived in Belton most of his working adult life where he was active in coaching little league baseball and following sports and band events of his children at Belton High School. After retiring from the railroad, they bought a farm in Wilson Valley near Little River, where he raised cattle and was an active gardener. He lived on the farm, enjoying gardening, fishing, playing Texas 42 dominoes, and hosting grandchildren until his death. He was an active member of Taylors Valley Baptist Church for about 70 years, serving as a deacon, church treasurer, and Sunday School teacher.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna Sue; three children: two sons, William L. (Bill) of Salado and Bryan L. (wife Judy) of Midland, and one daughter, Sheri A. Yerrington (husband Ken) of Georgetown; eight grandchildren: Anne Graham (husband Darrell) of Ft. Worth, Bob Hargrove (wife Laura) of Temple, Paul Hargrove (wife Riley) of The Colony, Crista Nickell (husband Michael) of Midland, Cody Hargrove (wife Roselyn) of Midland, Amy Kerley (husband Aaron) of Round Rock, Chad Yerrington of Round Rock and Jay Yerrington of Round Rock; ten great-grandchildren; and ten nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his six sisters and six brothers.
A visitation will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 5-7 PM. Services will be held at Taylors Valley Baptist Church on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM, with interment to follow at Wilson Valley Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be made to the Taylors Valley Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
