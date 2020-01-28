Jerry Foshee
Jerry Foshee, 75, of Temple, left this world to be with his heavenly Father on January 24, 2020, surrounded by his family who adored him. He was born to parents William J. Foshee and Vera Viola Heffington Foshee on July 2, 1944 in Wright City, OK. He was married to Dottie Lancaster, the love of his life, on July 20, 1968, who survives him. Jerry is also survived by a brother, John Foshee and wife, Sharon of Petal, MS, a sister, Mary Douglas of Flagstaff, AZ, a sister-in-law, Wanda Lancaster of Temple, his son, Darren Foshee and wife, Melissa of Temple, his daughter, Shelli Walker and husband, Craig of Richmond, and three grandchildren, Jakob Russell and Miranda Hill, both of Temple and Aubrey Walker of Richmond.
Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, then a truck driver for about 30 years, and was self-employed until retirement. Jerry’s passion was cars, especially the classics and he could talk for hours about them. He loved watching old western movies, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was quick-witted and loved a good laugh. He often came across as rough and tough, but those who knew him well saw the tender hearted person he really was. He was known for always helping others in need even if it meant he went without. He is dearly loved by his family and will always be in their hearts.
Services will be on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Dr. Ron Milne officiating. The burial will follow at Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
