Services for Henry “Squawky” Stevenson Jr., 85, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. C. Edward Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Stevenson died Monday, June 15, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 16, 1934, in Temple to Willie Lee McKinsley and Henry Stevenson Sr. He graduated from Dumbar High School in Temple in 1955. He married Mabel Jean Jackson in 1954. He worked for Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and two sons, Larry Stephens and Ricky Stephens.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Stephens and Timothy Stephens, both of Temple; two daughters, Phyllis Stevenson and Joanie Metcalf, both of Temple; a brother, Fred Benford of Temple; a sister, Donna Williams of San Antonio; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.