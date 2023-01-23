ROCKDALE — Services for Opal Criddle, 91, of Leander will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Criddle died Tuesday, Jan. 17, at a Georgetown care center.
She was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Rockdale to Robert Herman and Lois Velma Key Lynch. She attended Rockdale schools. She married Kermit B. Criddle. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 18, 1988.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen Criddle; two sons, Bruce Criddle of Clear Lake and Alan Criddle of Canyon Lake; a brother, Robert Lynch of Bay City; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.