John Albert Heintze, age 94, of Temple Texas passed away on March 4, 2021.
John was born in Sharp, Texas on November 27, 1926. He grew up along with nine brothers and sisters on a small cotton farm in the Sharp community.
John was married to Bernice Laverne Baring on October 17, 1948. For the next 72 years, John and Bernice raised cattle, and farmed cotton, corn and maize in Central Texas near the communities of Rogers and Burlington.
John was an avid football fan who loved following the Rogers Eagles, University of Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed watching professional baseball, and was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Helping Bernice maintain their family garden and then helping her can the garden’s harvest were ongoing hobbies he enjoyed.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Albert Heintze and Mary Koch Heintze. He also was preceded in death by his seven sisters Eda, Annie, Katie, Augusta, Hattie, Elizabeth, and Boobie; and two brothers Ludy and Paul.
John is survived by three loving children. These include son Michael and daughter-in-law Cheryl; daughter Mary and son-in-law Ricky Routt; and daughter Debra. John is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at Marek Burns Funeral Home in Cameron Texas, on Tuesday March 9, 2021. Visitation will begin at 2 pm, and the funeral service will be at 3 pm. Interment will follow at the Ben Arnold cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the John Albert Heintze Memorial, First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Avenue, Temple, Texas 76504 or the charity of your choice.
