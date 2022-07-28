Martha Marie David Stefek, 97, passed away peacefully, with family, Sunday evening July 17, 2022, at Cornerstone Nursing Home in Temple Texas.
She was born July 21, 1924, in Granger Texas to Ludmilla “Lillian” Skrhak David and John David.
She married the love of her life, Joe Emil Stefek on July 10, 1945. They were married for 55 years until Joe’s death in February 2001.
Martha was a housewife, avid seamstress, farmer, rancher, gardener, and musician. She was a life-time member of SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and KJZT in Granger Texas, and member of their Czech Choir for 49 years.
Martha was preceded in death by husband Joe Emil Stefek, parents Lillian Skrhak David and John David, sisters Lillian David Steffek and husband Albin Steffek, Dorothy David Kopecky and husband Edward Kopecky, brother Edward John David and wife Angeline Kuban David, daughter Gloria Stefek Willis, and granddaughter in-law Alona Nichols Stefek. Brother in laws Emil, Bill, Victor, Jim and Johnny Stefek, Jerry Strmiska and Clifford Schwertner, sister-in-law’s Mary Ann Strmiska, Lillian Schwertner, Mildred, Margie, Helen, Cecilia and Martha Vrana Stefek.
Left to cherish her memory are sons Bernard Joe Stefek and wife Karen Cox Stefek of San Antonio, Texas, Danny John Stefek and wife Patricia Hyzak Stefek of Granger, Texas, and daughter Deborah Stefek Moon and husband Michael Moon of Holland, Texas. Grandchildren: Chet David Wallace and wife Lisa Freed Wallace, Chad Dean Wallace, Shane Travis Stefek, Amanda Stefek Schmidt and husband Shelton Schmidt, Danny John Stefek, Jr and wife Sharon Simon Stefek, Denise Marie Stefek, Daryl Joe Stefek and wife Lisa Wittera Stefek, Tyler Cole Moon and wife Keri Stump Moon, Tucker Moon, Dykota Moon Owens and husband Mark Owens.
Great Grandchildren: Colbey Marshall Wallace, Mia Elise Wallace, Nicholas Layne Stefek, Peyton John Stefek, Travis Andrew Stefek, Brian Shelton Schmidt, Bailey Jo Schmidt, Destiny Marie-Lorin Leshikar, Danny John Stefek, III, McKenna Ann Stefek, Daryl Joe Stefek Jr, Luke John Stefek, Caleb John Stefek, Silas Cole Moon and Ada Joleigh Moon.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Grandsons: Chet Wallace, Shane Stefek, Danny Stefek Jr, Daryl Stefek, Tyler Moon and Tucker Moon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger, TX.
Visitation at Providence Funeral Home, Taylor TX Sunday, July 31, 2022, 6:00-8:00pm, with Holy Rosary @ 7:00pm
A Mass of Christian burial is set for Monday, August 1, 2022. at 10 a.m. at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church 100 N. Brazos St., Granger, TX.