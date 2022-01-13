ROSEBUD — Services for Ruth Scheffer, 80, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Rosebud with the Rev. Grayson Albers and the Rev. Barry Sharp officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Scheffer died Sunday, Jan. 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 10, 1941, in Riesel to Edwin and Evelyn Behringer Abel. She was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Mart. She graduated from Riesel High School in 1959. She received an associate’s degree from McLennan Community College in Waco. She married Leslie Scheffer on Aug. 17, 1963. She worked for General Tire in Waco, the Texas Workforce Commission, and the Office of the Attorney General. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors includes a daughter, Brenda Rose of Temple; a brother, Alan Abel of Lorena; and a sister, Carol Emley of Waco.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.