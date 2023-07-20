Jerry T. Chandler
September 26, 1932 to
July 9th,2023
Jerry T. Chandler died at the Ambrosio Guillen Veterans Home in El Paso, Texas on July 9th, 2023. He was 90 years old. Jerry is survived by his three children Terry, Chris and Stuart Chandler. Jerry Chandler was born in 1932 to Sydney P. and Billie Louis Chandler in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was the 3rd child of 4 children. Jerry graduated in English from the University of Texas, Austin. Served almost 3 years in the Air Force and was stationed in Tripoli, Libya for a little over a year. He married Joan Houze and raised three children. Jerry received his Law degree from Columbia Law School and maintained a private Law practice. His great love was literature and the theater arts. He was an aspiring play write, man of letters, and kept a daily journal. He was a member of Alcohol Anonymous, maintained sob-riety for at least 60 years, and actively sponsored AA members. He published several newsletters including the Dutch Treat Democrats and a literary review of published authors with the last name Chandler. He traveled extensively throughout the United States in his VW Bus, then settled in Temple, Texas in the 1990s where he lived for over 20 years before being accepted at the Veterans Home in El Paso, Texas in 2018. He donated his body for research to Texas Tech Health Science Center.
