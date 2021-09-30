Eric Robert Rachut was born on August 25, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was the son of Donald William and Jacqueline Marie (Perkins) Rachut. Eric was Baptized on November 28, 1948 at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa. He was Confirmed in 1963 at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa. He was united in Holy Marriage with the former Linda Marie Catt at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Shaker Heights, Ohio, on April 10, 1976.
Eric graduated from Mason City High School and then from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He continued his education then at the University of Iowa Medical School in Iowa City, Iowa, doing his Internship and beginning a Residency in neuro surgery at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. He completed residencies in Clinical and Anatomic Pathology at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland, Metro General Hospital, Cleveland, and in Forensic Pathology for Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Minnesota. He worked as a hospital pathologist mostly in the Midwest before coming to Texas in April of 1995, beginning his career at the VA Hospital in Temple. He served there until his retirement three years ago. He also taught at Texas A&M University.
Eric knew the teachings and the history of our Lutheran Church very well. He was a man of strong faith that was evident to those who knew him. He also was passionate about and supported multiple animal rescue groups, particularly the North Texas Bassett Hound Rescue. He was also looking forward to the total solar eclipse that will be visible over Central Texas in 2024, serving as a member and supporter of the Central Texas Astronomical Society which was very important to him.
Eric was also a member of and very involved in the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) as well as the Percival Lowell Society/ Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Marie Rachut. He is survived by his wife Linda; by his children Christiana and Christopher Gongaware, Ilse Ashbrook, and by Heinz and Susanna Rachut; by his grandchildren Adeline Gongaware and Hazel Rachut; by his sisters Sonja Hanson and Rica Rachut; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Eric Robert Rachut lived on this earth 73 years, 1 month, and 3 days. Now through faith in Jesus Christ alone he lives for all eternity in heaven.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 1 o’clock p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove, with Pastor John Heckmann officiating. The address for the church is 220 The Grove Rd. Gatesville, TX 76528.
To God be All the Glory.
In lieu of flowers you are invited to give memorials in Eric’s memory directly to:
North Texas Basset Hound Rescue, PO Box 3229, Grapevine, TX 76099.
Or a pet shelter or rescue center of your choice.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.