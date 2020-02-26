BELTON — Services for Edward “Sonny” Frank Balusek Jr., 62, of Austin will be noon Saturday at Vrottyu Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Balusek died Monday, Feb. 24, at his residence.
He was born to Nov. 14, 1957, in Holland to Alvarie and Edward Balusek Sr. He worked as a low voltage specialist.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sallie Kay Balusek.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Moreno of Austin; four daughters, Shannon Keaveny, Elizabeth Balusek, Callie Lunberg and Jodie Moreno; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family’s GoFundMe.