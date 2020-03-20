Services for Albert Dewey Clark Sr., 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Clark died Sunday, March 15, at a local hospital.
He was born July 14, 1939, in Laredo to Henry and Irene Vargas Clark. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He also served in the National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Mandi Clark of Temple; a son, Bert Clark of Temple; a daughter, Melissa Fox of Temple; two brothers; a sister; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.