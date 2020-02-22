ROCKDALE — Services for Elmore Lincoln, 80, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Aaron Kalbas officiating.
Burial will be in Thorndale City Cemetery.
Mr. Lincoln died Friday, Feb. 21, at a Cedar Park hospital.
He was born Aug. 4, 1939, in the Salty community to Hugh Anthony and Willie Ollie Byrd Lincoln. He married Sarah Grace Gary on Sept. 4, 1964, in Rockdale. He worked for Alcoa. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale and Thorndale VFD. He was a former Thorndale city councilman and served as mayor pro tem.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Travis Ray Lincoln of Thorndale and Kevin Reed Lincoln of Thrall; a daughter, Lorri Renay Smith of Lexington; a brother, Bobby Lincoln of Liberty Hill; three sisters, Janie Pearl Zercher of San Antonio, Shirley Faye Bernard of Austin and Verlie Sue McAferty of Georgetown; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 430, Thorndale, TX 76577.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.