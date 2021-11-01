ROCKDALE — Services for Alois James Pesl, 81, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo, deacon Don Sims and deacon Gus Coelho officiating.
Burial will be in the Salty Cemetery near Thorndale.
Mr. Pesl died Wednesday, Oct. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 7, 1940, in Cistern to Cyril Methodius and Kathryn Theresa Svoboda Pesl. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as an aircraft mechanic. He attended Florida State University. He married Minnie Giere on April 11, 1964, in Smithville. They moved to Houston, lived there three months, then moved to Rockdale, where he worked as a millwright with Alcoa for 39 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus. He was involved in 4-H, FFA and many other school and community activities.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; four daughters, Suzanne Ritchie of Johnston, Iowa, Margaret Ann DeLise of Cumming, Ga., Theresa Murphrey of College Station and Jennifer Gee of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two sons, Richard Pesl and James Pesl, both of Rockdale; three sisters, Mary Ann Srubar of West Point, Katherine Karisch of Smithville and Lillian Spurgeon of Taylor; two brothers, Cyril Pesl Jr. of String Prairie and Daniel Pesl of Smithville; and 23 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Right to Life.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, followed by a rosary.