Services for Natalie “Cookie” Selene Williams Washington, 56, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Saturday at 211 E. Hallmark Ave. in Killeen.
Mrs. Washington died Thursday, Oct. 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 26, 1966, in Dallas to Bernard and Eunice Williams. She graduated from Ellison High School in Killeen in 1984. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She worked for Visiting Angels senior home care.
Survivors include two sons, Bernard Valenzuela of Belton and Larry Washington of Austin; two daughters, Tina McCullough of Texarkana and Crissy Washington of Dallas; two brothers, Chuck Williams of Austin and Bernard Williams IV of Kansas City, Kan.; a sister, Aretha Carter of El Paso; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.