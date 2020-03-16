Services for Minnie Marie Simcik, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Garry Nation officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Simcik died Saturday, March 14, at a Temple living center.
She was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Seaton to James and Vallie Macek Biskup. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1962. She married Alvin Simcik on Nov. 22, 1964. She was a school teacher at Scott Elementary in Temple. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple, the Retired Teachers Association and the Temple Study Club.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Alan Simcik of Temple; a daughter, Melissa Frei of Temple; two brothers, Wallace Biskup of Troy and Joe Biskup of Buckholts; a sister, Barbara Folks of San Antonio; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.