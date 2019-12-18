Tom AKA (Thomas) John McCullough
AKA “Possum”
TJ was born August 4, 1941 in Taylor, TX to Hilliard and Renetta (Morrison) McCullough Sr.
He was their oldest child and was named after both his grandfathers.
On December 12, 2019 in the midnight hour, TJ departed this earthly journey and gained his wings to Glory.
Although TJ never married, never had any biological or adopted children, he was a father figure to many, raising them as his own. Their names are Charlene Parker Thompson, Wilbert, Nita, Charles Ray Lawrence, James and Patricia Fearce, Thomas John McCullough Jr., Piggy and JT and Christian Williams. And from these came many “grands” that called him “pawpaw”.
Those who he loved and have gone on to glory, parents - Hilliard and Renetta (Morrison) McCullough Sr.; brothers - Hilliard McCullough Jr. and Vernon “Peter” McCullough and forever in our hearts looking Elmo James McCullough Sr.
Left to cherish his memories are his brothers - Eugene Edward McCullough (Edith) of San Diego, CA and Maurice McCullough of Temple; sisters - Veola Williams - his 40 year personal RN, Barbara Muhammad and R. Anna Shelton of Temple, Linda Dancy (Alfonzia) of Waco, Pastor (Min.) Glenda Davis-Onezine of Houston, TX; a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
