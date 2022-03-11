Paul Raymond Bonkowski Sr.
Paul Raymond Bonkowski Sr., 86, passed away on March 8, 2022, peacefully at Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger, TX. Following the service, Paul will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home.
Paul was born in Lockhart, TX on April 18, 1935, to his loving parents Felix and Albina Bonkowski. He was raised in Granger, TX where he attended school.
Paul was married to his loving wife Lillian Bonkowski. They spent 62 years building a beautiful life together raising a family in Belton, TX. They had three children that they shared this life with together – Sherry Davidson, Paul Bonkowski Jr., and Deanna Fojtik. Paul was extremely family oriented and dedicated his life to his family.
Paul started life out working on the farm and then was deployed when he was 22 years old to Germany to serve his country in the Army. Paul served his country for 19 years being deployed to Germany, France, Korea, and throughout Europe. When he returned home, he continued to work on the family farm. Paul was a welder, mechanic, electrician, painter, small engine repairer, and a farmer. He eventually started a job working for the railroad. Paul was the lead foreman for Santa Fe that later changed names to BNSF railroad. Paul retired from the railroad and continued working on growing a stunning garden every year that he spent countless hours on. Paul was a hardworking, perseverant, and a generous man who loved to share his knowledge with anyone that would listen.
Every year, on our birthday, PoPo would generously give us a crisp, new $100 dollar bill in a brown envelope. He enjoyed giving the famous envelopes as much as we enjoyed receiving them.
Paul is survived by his wife, Lillian Bonkowski (Skrhak), his children, Sherry Davidson and husband William Davidson Jr, Paul Bonkowski, Deanna Fojtik and husband Gene Fojtik, grandchildren, Kathryn Streadwick and husband Adam, William Davidson and wife Natalie, Stephanie Zimmerhanzel and husband Keith, Christina Mazoch and husband Colton, Katriana Fojtik, Britnee Davidson, and great-grandchildren, June Davidson, Colby Streadwick, Laura Davidson, Lillee Streadwick, Madalyn Davidson, and James Zimmerhanzel. He is also survived by his dog, Sniffy Ray Bonkowski who was his pride and joy.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents Felix and Albina Bonkowski, his sister Clara Skrhak and husband Rudy Skrhak, his brother Johnny Bonkowski and wife Sharon Bonkowski.
Serving as Pallbearers are Paul Bonkowski Jr., Gene Fojtik, William Davidson III, Adam Streadwick, Colton Mazoch, and Keith Zimmerhanzel.
Honorary pallbearers are William Davidson Jr., Michael Skrhak, Timothy Skrhak, Randy Skrhak, Kevin Skrhak, Terry Skrhak, Jeffrey Loeve, Jimmy Skrhak, Larry Joe Loeve, Kenny Malcik, Sonny Motloch, Ronnie Motloch, and Tony Bonkowski.
