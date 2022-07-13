Cynthia Joe Chambers Dach was called to her eternal rest on July 9, 2022. Services will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple starting at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cindy was born February 14, 1946, to Joe Dean and Alice Maydell Chambers. She enjoyed singing in choir and was an all-state soprano prior to graduating from Temple High School in 1964. She worked for Oates Pharmacy and V&M Drug before moving to Austin where she worked for Dillard’s in cosmetics. In 1971 she moved back to Temple and worked in the family store, Chambers Food Market. She then began a career with the City of Temple in the Fire Department, where she served as a 9-1-1 dispatcher and Special Skills EMT. She conducted EMT, CPR, and First Aide training for Temple FD and several area volunteer fire departments. She also Managed Daniel’s Ambulance Service. Additionally, she served as the Tem-Bel Coordinator for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for several years. After twenty-seven years of service, she retired from the city and began volunteering with St. Luke’s Catholic Church and Vistacare Hospice. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting for friends and family as well as playing in the local pool league alongside her husband Franklin and son Stephen.
She and was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brother, Walter Dean Chambers and wife Linda of Temple; husband, Franklin Lee Dach of Temple; three sons, Walter Orland Chambers and wife Laura of Temple, Stephen Deawayne Steger and Wife Jaime of Temple, Frederick Dewayne Dach of Belton; one daughter, Amy Christine Dach of Belton; three grandsons and one granddaughter.