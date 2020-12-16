Roy Richard Kneese
Funeral services for Roy Richard Kneese, 90, of Belton will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with David Pustka officiating. Burial with honors will follow at the North Belton Cemetery. Mr. Kneese died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home in Belton.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday evening at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Roy Richard Kneese was born May 2, 1930 to Richard and Lydia Kneese, he was the youngest of 4 children, Alice, Wallace, and Milton. At the age of twelve, Roy left home to work in the wheat fields of Kansas with one of his siblings to send money home to his family. For the next 5 years moving around became a way of life, following where the work was, from farm to ranch, eventually he ended up at Kings Ranch in South Texas.
In 1947 at the age of 17, Roy enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Hood Texas and it was there that he met the love of his life Iris Martin who was training to become a nurse. They were married and Iris followed Roy all over the world. Asia and Europe before finally coming back to Fort Hood. Roy served in both the Korean and Vietnam War. In 1968 Roy retired after 21 years of service and joined the Police force in Belton. 1974 Roy was made the Chief of Police of Belton and he retained that post until he retired in 1995.
Roy was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved going out with his family to hunt or fish. A family man who enjoyed spending time with all of his extended family.
He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years Iris, his parents, all three of his siblings and many, many friends.
He is survived by his four children, Roy Jr. and his wife Terry of Glen Rose, Gerry and her husband David Pustka of Taylor, James and wife Martha of Midlothian, and Danny and wife Tracy of Belton, he also has eleven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews he leaves behind.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers or plants may be made in Roy’s name to charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary