Craig Allen Hajducek, age 59, died on October 10th, 2020 in Temple, TX. He was born on March 7th, 1961 in El Campo, TX, at Nightingale Hospital.
Craig is survived by his son, Chris Hajducek and wife Stephanie (grandkids: Adam, Aidan & Alyvia) of Taft, TX; his son, David Hajducek and wife Amanda (grandkids: Hayden & Cameron) of Temple, TX; his daughter, Dana Henry and husband Aron (grandkids: Emma, Charlotte & Nora) of Temple, TX; sister Stephanie Reynolds of Weesatche, TX; brother Darryl Hajducek of Pledger, TX; and brother Gordon McCarty and wife Leslie of Bay City, TX. He is preceded in death by his father, Anton William Hajducek, of Florida; his mother, Freda Yvonne Burger, of Van Vleck, TX; grandparents Josie and Edmund Burger of Wharton, TX; and Stephanie and Jerry Hajducek of Peach Creek. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind a host of other dear family and friends.
Craig worked hard in the trades for most of his life as an insulator and sheet metal fabricator. His greatest passion was enjoying fishing in the fresh and salt waters of the Texas sun all his life; it was hard for him to keep a hook dry. Craig always seemed to find humor in the things of his life and had an infectious laugh. He will be remembered for his unique sayings and perspective on life. He enjoyed growing things, and had a green thumb inherited from his mother.
Craig did not want a memorial service, but instead wanted his children and grandchildren to spread his ashes at the surf in Matagorda. The family asks that you think of Craig the next time you are out on the water and catch one for him...tight lines and bent rods!
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in honor of Craig to the Coastal Conservation Association of Texas (https://ccatexas.org/donate/) 6919 Portwest Dr., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024.
