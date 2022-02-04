ROCKDALE — Services for Larry Joe Fisher, 70, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale with the Rev. Craig Schinnerer officiating.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery.
Mr. Fisher died Monday, Jan. 31, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 8, 1951, in Salty to William “Billy” Franklin and Imogene Cook Fisher. He was a lifelong resident of Thorndale. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale. He married Jennifer Patschke on July 11, 1970. He worked as an electrician for Alcoa for 45 years and retired in April 2014. He was an honorary member of the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department, former school board member, and a past president of the Thorndale Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include his wife of Thorndale; three children, Khrys Fisher of New Orleans, Billie Jo Fisher of New York and Adam Fisher of Thorndale; two brothers, Jim Fisher and Keith Fisher, both of Salty; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the teacher supply fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church or to the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.