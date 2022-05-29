Services for Catherine Gossett Powell, 66, of Moffat will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Powell died Monday, May 23, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 31, 1955, in Big Spring to Cleveland Gossett Sr. and Juanita Gossett. She graduated from Big Spring High School in 1973. She graduated from Temple College. She worked for a veterans hospital. She married Elmer T. Powell in 1982.
She was preceded in death by a son, James Curry.
Survivors include her husband of Moffat; two sons, Leonard Curry of San Antonio and Jamason Curry of Houston; three daughters, Schrron Francis, Arana Kinch and Trinetia Hayes, all of Houston; a sister, Ruth Gossett Knox of Houston; and three brothers, George Gossett and Byron Gossett, both of Jacksonville, Fla., and Clearance Gossett of Temple.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.