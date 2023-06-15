BELTON — Services for Glen Edward Guthrie, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Guthrie died Thursday, June 8, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 26, 1947, in Post to Raymond and Ivie Snow Guthrie. He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a carpenter and mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Miller, in 2006.
Survivors include six brothers, Alvin Guthrie, Kenneth Guthrie, Richard Guthrie, Roy Guthrie, Dan Guthrie and Rodney Guthrie; and a sister, Debbie Teeter of Temple.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.