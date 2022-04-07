Gene Harlan Bingham
Gene Harlan Bingham, 89, of Temple, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022, following a lengthy illness that he bravely fought until the end. An interment service will be on Monday, April 11, 10:30 am at the Salado United Methodist Church Columbarium with military honors.
Gene was born in Temple, Texas, to parents Florence and Earnest Faulkner and raised from infancy by Florence and Charlie Bingham. His early years were spent in school in Burnet, Texas, before leaving for Odessa, Texas, to make his way in the world. While working in the oilfield during one of the boom oil periods, the United States Army called for his service. He proudly and dutifully served in Germany until being honorably discharged in May 1955.
Following his tour of duty he returned home to work in the stone quarry business in different capacities. One opportunity landed him in west Texas that eventually led to a lifetime in the management, ownership, and brokerage of hotels and motels. Friendships were bonded with clients that have endured many years. He served on several bank boards, volunteered on Rotary Clubs and enjoyed serving on numerous church committees.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Frances, Ruby and Charlene, and brothers William and Vaughan. Survivors include his wife, Jan, brother Robert, sons Larry and William, daughter Vicki, and step-sons Chris and Kevin, as well as a growing family of grand-children and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
After many miles of travel while working, Gene and Jan retired to a slower pace of church activities, gardening, enjoying family and short trips.
At an early age Gene had become the patriarch of the family; a role he happily accepted and lovingly fulfilled. Family and friends throughout the years consulted him for advice, encouragement and assistance. To the very end, friends, family and strangers have complimented what a polite, gentle, sweet man he was. Many years ago after surviving an airplane crash, God vowed to Gene that his life would not end that night. God had promised, “It doesn’t end here, I’m not finished with you yet” and as always, God is right.
The family deeply appreciates the care and support of Amedisys Hospice Care of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity.
Paid Obituary