Services for Rosa Valdez Hoag, 78, of Troy will be 10 today at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Hoag died Thursday, Feb. 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 26, 1944, in Ben Arnold to Jesse and Dolores Aranda Valdez. She retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Natural Resources Conservation Service after 27 years. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple. She married Eric P. Hoag on Jan. 8, 1993, in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a son, Roqelio Vargas.
Survivors include six sons, George Vargas, Ricky Vargas, Victor Vargas, John Vargas, Steven Vargas and Joey Lujan; three daughters, Delores Vargas, Stephanie Vargas and Danielle Liscomb; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.