BELTON — Services for Jack Henry “Papaw” Berzley, 82, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Berzley died Friday, Sept. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 29, 1939, in Greenville, Mich., to Ora Leon and Elsie Emma Tanner Berzley. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until retiring in 1980. He later worked as a truck driver for McGuire Transportation until retiring again in 2015. He married Ima Gene Berzley on Aug. 30, 1967.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include seven children, Marlene Wood, Mark Poirier, Jack Berzley Jr. and Marie Yearwood, all of Belton, Darlene Laminack of Nolanville, Sheri Hall of Florida and Teri Agema of Michigan; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nolanville Food Pantry, 300 W. Ave. I, Nolanville, TX 76559.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.