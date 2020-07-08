BELTON — Services for James Curtis Fritz, 81, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Fritz died Sunday, July 5, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Temple to Curtis Henry and Hazel Dean Mayes-Fritz. He attended Temple High School. He worked as a truck driver. He was a member of Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Jimmy Lee Lape.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Kimber Fritz; a son, David A. Lape; three daughters, Sherry E. Fritz Josey, Bobbie Henry and Nita Kessler; a brother, Steve McCall; a sister, Janice Robinson; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.