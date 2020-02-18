Dana Marie Hodgin Haas passed from this world on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She is survived by her children, Lola, Ryder, and Hunter Haas of Salado, TX, her parents, Judy and Jim Hodgin of Salado, TX, her brother Tim of Los Angeles, CA, and her sister Leslie (and husband John) of Richmond, VA.
Dana was born into a military family in Colorado Springs, CO, so as a child she got to see the world, living in such exotic and far-off places as Germany, Australia, and Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas.
She graduated from Ellison High School in Killeen, TX in 1995. While an Ellison Eagle, Dana danced for the Emerald dance team, and was a swift swimmer, excelling in the backstroke and the individual medley. She was a fierce competitor, fueled by her parents’ best efforts to embarrass her from the stands. Her love of sports didn’t end there - she was a devout fan of the Salado Eagles, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Dallas Cowboys (who brought her more distress than joy). She loved her church family at Salado United Methodist Church, and was an active member of the Salado community.
Dana’s three beautiful children - Hunter (18), Ryder (16), and Lola (12) were her entire life. At any given time she was almost certainly driving them to or from practice, or rabidly cheering them on from the bleachers. She took extreme pride in their every achievement, and will have the best seat in the house for all their future endeavors.
There will be a visitation at the Broecker Funeral Home in Salado on Tuesday, February 18th from 5-7pm. The celebration of her life will be held at 11am Wednesday, February 19th at Salado United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department (https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/saladovfd) as a thanks for their prompt response and attentive care. The family would also like to thank the ICU staff at Baylor Scott and White in Temple for their tireless efforts.
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado.