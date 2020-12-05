PLANO — Services for Norman Linwood Baker Jr., 73, of Garland and formerly of Troy will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.
Mr. Baker died Nov. 28.
He was born Aug. 4, 1947, in Austin. He graduated from Troy High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1970. He received a master’s degree from North Texas State University in 1985. He married Rebecca Jirasek on Jan. 18, 1969. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Selena Urquhart, Sharon DeHart, Sheila Lewellen and Laura Hernandez; two brothers, Bill Baker and Bob Baker; and six grandchildren.
All Texas Cremations in Plano is in charge of arrangements.