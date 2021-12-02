Services for Gary Brooke, 66, of Llano will be 10 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brook died Wednesday, Nov. 3, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 26, 1954, in Denver, Colo., to Bethel Brooke and Mary Ann Lally Brooke. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a police officer in Denver in the 1980s. He later moved to Buchanan Dam and then Llano. He also worked as a plumber and a carpenter.
Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Allen of Little River-Academy and Greta Brooke of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.