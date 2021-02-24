CAMERON — Services for Joan Lavell Cogbill Wise, 80, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Stephen Kelley and the Rev. Bill Harris officiating.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.
Mrs. Wise died Monday, Feb. 22, at her residence.
She was born June 6, 1940, in Houston to Grover and Janette Deal Cogbill. She was a 1958 graduate of Rockdale High School. She married Jerald Wise on Nov. 7, 1958. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cameron.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Steve Wise of Cameron; two daughters, Debra Remy of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Sherri Hennen of Willis; a sister, Peggy Smith of Franklin, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.