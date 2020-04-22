BELTON — No public services are planned for Henry Dan “The Hat Man” Wise, 73, of Killeen.
Private burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Wise died Sunday, April 20, in Killeen.
He was born June 21, 1946, in Gatesville to Gilbert and Bessie Lee Webb Wise. He married Pat Riley on April 11, 1968, in Abilene.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Becky Brooks; his mother, Bessie Lee Wise; a sister, Connie Taylor; a brother, Jack Sharon Wise; and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics, any Central Texas food banks, or a charity of your choice.