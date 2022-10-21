Steven Rieves
Our Dad, Papa, and friend, Steven Rieves, passed away peacefully at his home just outside of Temple, Texas on Monday, October 3rd, 2022. He spent the last chapter of his life around family and the closest of friends while marking items off his bucket-list and making certain that his family knew how much he loved them.
Steve was born December 9th, 1956 in Houston. Throughout his youth, he split his time between Houston and his grandparents’ farm where they helped raise him. After building what became lifelong friends at Waltrip High, he went on to play football at Texas Lutheran College. He was proud to be part of the 1975 National Championship Team at TLC and eventually joined the TLC Hall of Fame.
After his football career, he transferred to Texas Tech where he became a lifelong avid Red Raider fan. He was called back to the farm to take over when his Grandad, Earl Ben Lamar, passed away. It was then he planted his roots in Bell County, walking in E.B.’s footsteps and becoming a farmer. He cared greatly about what farming and ranching provide to this world. As he farmed, he was able to finish his degree in Agriculture by commuting to Southwest Texas University. Farming gave him some of his most influential friends including Robert Fleming and “Uncle” Roy Darden.
He also became an educator for Temple ISD, teaching both Special Ed and Ag. Students and colleagues describe him as someone with a special bond, patience, and connection with kids who seemed to have no one else. He specialized in horticulture, plant science, and he loved plants. Hundreds of students participated in FFA, the THS Nursery, and landscape/nursery programs with him.
He was quiet and soft spoken. He was loyal. He was one of the most accepting people you’d know. His dry sense of humor and smile were unmatched. He loved watching westerns and comedies and laughing until he couldn’t breathe. Tombstone and Pink Panther were a couple of his top picks. He was a master at barbeque, and a Texas BBQ connoisseur. He was a history buff and loved running through play-by-plays of history movies with his great friend Mike Horner before they’d pull all-nighters jamming to oldies.
His greatest accomplishment was the family he and Patty built. Steve and Patty had four kids who grew up farming, traveling to national parks, and road tripping to see close friends and family. He loved visiting the Rockies in Colorado and swimming in the Blanco River at the Molloy Cabin. As their children grew up, Steve watched his family grow through marriages and the welcoming of grandchildren. He loved and adored his grandchildren; they were his world.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Louis Thomas Rieves, his grandsons Eric (EJ) and Witten Rieves, one of his very best friends Bobby Bitner, and his grandparents E.B. and Daisy Rhee Lamar who were his greatest influences growing up.
Steve is survived by his four children with their mother Patty Molloy Rieves. Kelley and Lane “Lance” Copelin and grandchildren Liam and Zoie; Jennifer and Mo Wiklandour; Ben and Jaimie Rieves and grandchildren Emma, Nolan and Sutton; and Patrick Rieves, his two children Beckham Rush and Camden. He was an only child, yet gained his brothers and sisters through marriage into the Molloy family. Brothers and Sisters: Jim (Emilie), Cliff (Christa), Sean, Sheila, Tom (Sonja), Brian (Kerry) and Barbara. He also loved his 13 nieces and nephews. Keith (Foerster) was his longest friend, nothing short of a brother, and Uncle Keith to his kids.
Our dad had clarity on what was most important to him in life; his family and farm were what mattered most. We will gather to honor and celebrate him on his birthday weekend this December.
Final details for Saturday, December 10th are being finalized. Please email, call, or text if you’d like final details. (Jennifer: JLRW254@gmail.com or 254-493-6865)
In lieu of flowers, we have formed (https://everloved.com/lifeof/steve-reives/obituary/) a fund dedicated to building a lasting memorial at his favorite place on the farm.
Paid Obituary